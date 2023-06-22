Home States Tamil Nadu

Electric poles standing right in middle of road edge out motorists in Tiruppur

Speaking to TNIE, A Krishnamoorthy, a resident, said, “There are three schools in Vivekananda Nagar. Parents who drop and pickup the wards find the poles a hindrance.

Published: 22nd June 2023 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2023 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

Electric pole

Image for representational purposes (File photo)

By Saravanan MP
Express News Service

TIRUPPUR:  Residents of Vivekananda Nagar near College Road in the city, motorists in particular, run the risk of crashing into two electric poles that are standing right in the middle of the road.

Speaking to TNIE, A Krishnamoorthy, a resident, said, “There are three schools in Vivekananda Nagar. Parents who drop and pickup the wards find the poles a hindrance. They  pose a threat to motorists.”
Raju, a labourer, said, "There are four garment units in the locality, and the poles block the movement of trucks. Last week, a biker mistakenly hit the poles and fortunately, the injuries weren’t serious. Despite complaints to officials of TANGEDCO, no action has been taken.”

When contacted, an official from TANGEDCO said, "We never install electric poles in the middle of a road. Several years ago, the pole was erected near the compound wall of a private company. But later it was found that the private company had encroached on the land belonging to the Tiruppur corporation."

"After complaints, the encroachment was removed and the compound wall was moved back, leaving a gap between the two electric poles. Now it looks as if these poles were installed in the centre of the road. A few days ago, we received the application from Tiruppur corporation with a payment of Rs 2 lakh to shift the poles. The work be completed in two weeks.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
electric poles Tiruppur
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp