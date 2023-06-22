Electric poles standing right in middle of road edge out motorists in Tiruppur

Saravanan MP By

Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: Residents of Vivekananda Nagar near College Road in the city, motorists in particular, run the risk of crashing into two electric poles that are standing right in the middle of the road.

Speaking to TNIE, A Krishnamoorthy, a resident, said, “There are three schools in Vivekananda Nagar. Parents who drop and pickup the wards find the poles a hindrance. They pose a threat to motorists.”

Raju, a labourer, said, "There are four garment units in the locality, and the poles block the movement of trucks. Last week, a biker mistakenly hit the poles and fortunately, the injuries weren’t serious. Despite complaints to officials of TANGEDCO, no action has been taken.”

When contacted, an official from TANGEDCO said, "We never install electric poles in the middle of a road. Several years ago, the pole was erected near the compound wall of a private company. But later it was found that the private company had encroached on the land belonging to the Tiruppur corporation."

"After complaints, the encroachment was removed and the compound wall was moved back, leaving a gap between the two electric poles. Now it looks as if these poles were installed in the centre of the road. A few days ago, we received the application from Tiruppur corporation with a payment of Rs 2 lakh to shift the poles. The work be completed in two weeks.”

TIRUPPUR: Residents of Vivekananda Nagar near College Road in the city, motorists in particular, run the risk of crashing into two electric poles that are standing right in the middle of the road. Speaking to TNIE, A Krishnamoorthy, a resident, said, “There are three schools in Vivekananda Nagar. Parents who drop and pickup the wards find the poles a hindrance. They pose a threat to motorists.” Raju, a labourer, said, "There are four garment units in the locality, and the poles block the movement of trucks. Last week, a biker mistakenly hit the poles and fortunately, the injuries weren’t serious. Despite complaints to officials of TANGEDCO, no action has been taken.” When contacted, an official from TANGEDCO said, "We never install electric poles in the middle of a road. Several years ago, the pole was erected near the compound wall of a private company. But later it was found that the private company had encroached on the land belonging to the Tiruppur corporation."googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); "After complaints, the encroachment was removed and the compound wall was moved back, leaving a gap between the two electric poles. Now it looks as if these poles were installed in the centre of the road. A few days ago, we received the application from Tiruppur corporation with a payment of Rs 2 lakh to shift the poles. The work be completed in two weeks.”