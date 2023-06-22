Home States Tamil Nadu

Ganja peddler violates bail condition in TN, held

"In December 2018, Usilampatti police booked him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, for allegedly smuggling ganja.

Published: 22nd June 2023 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2023 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

ganja raid

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  An accused in a ganja peddling case was arrested and remanded in judicial custody on Wednesday for violating his bail condition. According to a press release, the suspect, K Gunasekaran hailing from Melaveli village in Nagapattinam district, was arrested and lodged in Pudukkottai Central Prison in June 2022, in connection with a case regarding the smuggling of 1,000 kg ganja.

"In December 2018, Usilampatti police booked him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, for allegedly smuggling ganja. As he was again involved in drug peddling in 2022 after coming out on bail, a court cancelled his bail.

Earlier, Gunasekaran was booked in over 10 drug-related cases pending against him in several TN districts, including Madurai, Dindigul, Nagapattinam, Tiruchy, and Nagapattinam. He was also involved in the smuggling and sale of drugs in a few other countries, including Sri Lanka," the press release added.

District Superintendent of Police R Shiva Prasad has warned that strict action, including the freezing of assets, will be taken against those involved in such illegal activities.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ganja peddling case bail
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp