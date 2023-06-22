Ganja peddler violates bail condition in TN, held

By Express News Service

MADURAI: An accused in a ganja peddling case was arrested and remanded in judicial custody on Wednesday for violating his bail condition. According to a press release, the suspect, K Gunasekaran hailing from Melaveli village in Nagapattinam district, was arrested and lodged in Pudukkottai Central Prison in June 2022, in connection with a case regarding the smuggling of 1,000 kg ganja.



"In December 2018, Usilampatti police booked him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, for allegedly smuggling ganja. As he was again involved in drug peddling in 2022 after coming out on bail, a court cancelled his bail.

Earlier, Gunasekaran was booked in over 10 drug-related cases pending against him in several TN districts, including Madurai, Dindigul, Nagapattinam, Tiruchy, and Nagapattinam. He was also involved in the smuggling and sale of drugs in a few other countries, including Sri Lanka," the press release added.



District Superintendent of Police R Shiva Prasad has warned that strict action, including the freezing of assets, will be taken against those involved in such illegal activities.

