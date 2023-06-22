Governor stalling Bill on Siddha University as it allows CM to appoint V-C: TN Health Minister

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Governor R N Ravi is yet to give assent for the bill on Siddha University, as the bill states that the chief minister would be the chancellor with powers to appoint vice-chancellors and the governor is against it, said Health Minister Ma Subramanian.

Speaking to the press on Wednesday at the International Yoga Day event at the Government Yoga and Naturopathy medical college and Hospital, Subramanian said, “The governor’s stand is that only the governor should be the chancellor with powers to appoint vice-chancellors.

But in Tamil Nadu, in many universities, the chief minister is the chancellor with the power to appoint vice-chancellors. In Gujarat and West Bengal, when such a situation came, an amendment to the Act was made making the chief minister the chancellor. All these were pointed out, but the Governor is yet to give assent.

“In Tamil Nadu the demand for Siddha Medicine is high. If the assent is given, Tamil Nadu would be the first state in the country to get Siddha University,” the health minister added.

Spl health camps

The Health Department will conduct special medical camps at 100 locations across the state to mark the centenary celebrations of M Karunanidhi on Saturday

CHENNAI: Governor R N Ravi is yet to give assent for the bill on Siddha University, as the bill states that the chief minister would be the chancellor with powers to appoint vice-chancellors and the governor is against it, said Health Minister Ma Subramanian. Speaking to the press on Wednesday at the International Yoga Day event at the Government Yoga and Naturopathy medical college and Hospital, Subramanian said, “The governor’s stand is that only the governor should be the chancellor with powers to appoint vice-chancellors. But in Tamil Nadu, in many universities, the chief minister is the chancellor with the power to appoint vice-chancellors. In Gujarat and West Bengal, when such a situation came, an amendment to the Act was made making the chief minister the chancellor. All these were pointed out, but the Governor is yet to give assent.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “In Tamil Nadu the demand for Siddha Medicine is high. If the assent is given, Tamil Nadu would be the first state in the country to get Siddha University,” the health minister added. Spl health camps The Health Department will conduct special medical camps at 100 locations across the state to mark the centenary celebrations of M Karunanidhi on Saturday