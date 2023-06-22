Home States Tamil Nadu

Krishnagiri police book case against six AP cops for harassing Kuruvar community people

The complainant, A Radha (19) had earlier filed a missing complaint for her relatives last week.

Published: 22nd June 2023 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2023 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

Custodial torture, custodial death

Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: Mathur police registered an FIR against six policemen from Chittoor under various sections, including the SC/ST Act, after a complaint from a woman from Puliyandapatti Junction road on Wednesday.

The complainant, A Radha (19) had earlier filed a missing complaint for her relatives last week. After Chittoor police released the Kuravans, who were arrested allegedly in connection with a theft case, they alleged that they were tortured and sexually assaulted by the police.

Based on that, Mathur police booked a case under IPC sections 294 (b), 323, 324, 365, 342, 347, 376 (2) and Section 4 of Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act and sections of SC/ST Act.

Radha, who is in her sixth month of pregnancy, alleged that police didn’t give her a copy of the FIR although she waited for over eight hours on Wednesday and was told to collect it on Thursday. Chittoor police arrested 10 Kuravan people from Puliyandapatti junction road near Mathur from June 7 to 12.

TAGS
SC/ST Act Kuruvar community
