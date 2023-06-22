Lack of funds affects replacement of damaged shutters in TN reservoirs

S Guruvanmikanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Water Resource Department is finding it hard to replace the damaged shutters of 90 reservoirs across the state due to lack of fund. After last year’s incident where the shutter of the Parambikulam dam got washed away, the state government had instructed officials to conduct a comprehensive safety inspection at all the reservoirs and to submit a detailed report. At the time, the government had also pledged to replace the old and damaged shutters.

Though the officials promptly submitted their findings to the government, no shutter has been replaced yet due to lack of funds. A senior WRD official told TNIE, “In January this year, we conducted inspections at major dams in Chennai, Tiruchy, and Madurai regions, and submitted a report in March itself. Though the state government allocated some fund during the recent Assembly session, we are yet to get any official directive.”

He also pointed out that in the Chennai region, Poondi reservoir, one of the major drinking water sources for the city and its outskirts, needs minor maintenance work. “A detailed project report has been submitted in this regard. Besides, the Tirupugazh committee and Japan Agency recommended Poondi reservoir’s rejuvenation,” he said.

Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam state secretary K Balasubramanian told TNIE, “It is evident that the delayed disbursement of funds has hindered the WRD’s efforts to ensure the safety and efficiency of the reservoirs. We are concerned about the potential risks. Allocation of funds is imperative to safeguarding these water resources and mitigating any potential hazards,” he added.

