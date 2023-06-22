Home States Tamil Nadu

Lorry Owners Federation claim they are being harassed by GST officials in TN

C Dhanraj, president of SLOF, said that only goods-laden trucks should be subjected to inspection for GST payment.

Published: 22nd June 2023 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2023 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose. (Photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The State Lorry Owners Federation (SLOF) has alleged that GST officials have been demanding GST invoices and intercepting newly-built trucks and those ferrying spare parts of old vehicles to sheds. The association, in its petition to Commercial Tax Minister P Moorthy on Wednesday, stated that the frequent stopping of trucks by the officers is disrupting the movement of goods.

C Dhanraj, president of SLOF, said that only goods-laden trucks should be subjected to inspection for GST payment. “But often, newly-built trucks taken to RTO for FC or permit are being stopped. Similarly, in a few places, the trucks carrying spare parts of condemned lorries were stopped seeking GST invoices. Truckers in other states have not faced such harassment,” he said. 

Pressing for various demands, the truckers conducted a hunger strike on June 6. “On Wednesday, when Minister Moorthy visited Salem, we explained our issues. He assured us that such things would be stopped in the future,” added Dhanraj.

He further added truckers have called for a meeting of various lorry associations after June 30, during which a decision on a statewide strike will be taken if the government does not invite them for a discussion on RTO-related issues.

