Madurai MP S Venkatesan urges President to give assent to TN Under Graduate Medical Courses Act

Madurai MP S Venkatesan on Tuesday urged President Droupadi Murmu to give assent to The Tamil Nadu Admission to Under Graduate Medical Courses Act, 2021.

MADURAI:  Madurai MP S Venkatesan on Tuesday urged President Droupadi Murmu to give assent to The Tamil Nadu Admission to Under Graduate Medical Courses Act, 2021. In his letter, along with a copy of the memorandum submitted by State Platform for Common School System - Tamil Nadu general secretary Prince Gajendra Babu, the MP said the bill has been pending for more than 15 months after it was passed in the state assembly.

He further stated that he had received a reply from the president's office signed by Mukeshkumar on March 2, informing that his letter has been forwarded to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for action. However, MHA replied to the RTI filed by Prince Gajendra Babu stating that they did not receive the letter. "It is shocking that there is such a gap between the President's Secretariat and MHA on a crucial issue concerning the future of lakhs of Tamil Nadu students," Venkatesan added. 

