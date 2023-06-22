Home States Tamil Nadu

MGNREGA yet to complete compound wall construction in many Tiruppur schools

According to official records, 157 works related to construction of compound wall in government schools were initiated through MGNREGA scheme in Tiruppur district for 2022-23.

TIRUPPUR:  Even as schools have reopened, construction of compound walls has not been completed in many schools in the district, leaving parents worried about the safety of their children.

According to official records, 157 works related to the construction of compound wall in government schools were initiated through the MGNREGA scheme in Tiruppur district for 2022-23. The works includes finishing incomplete walls, building new ones and and fixing damaged ones. Around `10.23 crore was allocated the works, but only 68 works have been completed. Around 89 works were officially declared as pending by the District Rural Development Agency (Tiruppur).

Speaking to TNIE, Kalvi Mempattu Kootamaippu (PMK) - coordinator Su Moorthi said,"Compound wall is vital for primary and middle schools, as students fall between the age group 4-12. The safety of these children is important and the school premises should be protected with concrete walls. Despite our request, the walls aren't constructed by MGNREGA. For example, 18 metres of a compound wall of Palaiyakottai Middle School in Kangayam has been pending for more than two years. We even passed a resolution in local panchayat, yet construction of this small area is pending."

Namasivayam, a parent from Kangeyam said,"Two middle schools in Parenchervalli and Seviyarpalayam didn't have compound wall. Many parents informed the panchayat officials, who promised to construct walls with MGNREGA workers. But, it was delayed for several months. The officials promised to construct the walls in April-May. But nothing concrete has happened."

Speaking to TNIE, an official from District Rural Development Agency (DRDA),"It takes two to three months to complete a compound wall. But, land disputes are creating problems. Farmland owners and people living near government schools are refusing to coordinate with officials and disputing the boundaries. Besides, lands located near state highways are becoming more of a mess for the Head Masters, as they need NOC from state highway department. Since surveyors aren't available easily, the construction of a wall for schools was delayed and kept pending".

