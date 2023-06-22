Monitoring officer to oversee land acquisition in Chennai

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The state government is set to appoint a senior officer as monitoring officer for the Chennai district to oversee the land acquisition and other related works, as the state is reviewing welfare schemes implemented by the government in various districts over the last two months.

Chennai was left out as senior officers were appointed as monitoring officers to districts across the state. It is also learnt the Ilam Thedi Kalvi Scheme is likely to be reworked and will be implemented in specific areas after identifying vulnerable areas.

The district monitoring officials were also asked to take a count of students who has passed Plus 2 exams but did not pursue higher education. They were advised to visit ITIs which have been upgraded to Industry 4.0 standard.

The district monitoring officers were also advised to ensure whether village panchayat presidents belonging to scheduled castes and tribes are properly empowered. Sources said top bureaucrats will be reviewing a total of 11 flagship schemes.

Other projects include reviewing school infrastructure by school education department; Naan Mudhalvan Scheme by Special Programme Implementation; ICDS and Anganwadies by social welfare and women empowerment and Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam by Health and family welfare department.

