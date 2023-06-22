Opposition meeting in Patna will yield good results: Tamil Nadu CM to DMK cadre

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In his letter addressed to DMK cadre, Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed his optimism on the upcoming meeting with the leaders of opposition parties scheduled to take place in Patna on Friday, saying it will bring good results.

The purpose of the meeting is to discuss opposition unity in the forthcoming 2024 parliamentary elections.

Stalin highlighted the remarkable achievements of former CM M Karunanidhi, emphasising his significant role as a senior leader in the Indian politics. He emphasised the importance of educating future generations about Karunanidhi’s legacy.

“The Kalaignar Kottam, a memorial dedicated to M Karunanidhi in Tiruvarur, stands as a symbol of inspiration, showcasing how relentless efforts and a focused vision can propel an ordinary individual to great heights,” he said. Recalling his own speech during the memorial’s inauguration, he stressed the necessity of unity among secular parties to combat the rise of fascism.

