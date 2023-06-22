Home States Tamil Nadu

Opposition meeting in Patna will yield good results: Tamil Nadu CM to DMK cadre

Stalin highlighted the remarkable achievements of former CM M Karunanidhi, emphasising his significant role as a senior leader in the Indian politics.

Published: 22nd June 2023 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2023 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo | PTI)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  In his letter addressed to DMK cadre, Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed his optimism on the upcoming meeting with the leaders of opposition parties scheduled to take place in Patna on Friday, saying it will bring good results.

The purpose of the meeting is to discuss opposition unity in the forthcoming 2024 parliamentary elections. 

Stalin highlighted the remarkable achievements of former CM M Karunanidhi, emphasising his significant role as a senior leader in the Indian politics. He emphasised the importance of educating future generations about Karunanidhi’s legacy.

“The Kalaignar Kottam, a memorial dedicated to M Karunanidhi in Tiruvarur, stands as a symbol of inspiration, showcasing how relentless efforts and a focused vision can propel an ordinary individual to great heights,” he said. Recalling his own speech during the memorial’s inauguration, he stressed the necessity of unity among secular parties to combat the rise of fascism.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DMK MK Stalin Opposition meeting
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp