Opposition unity against BJP will remain a dream: TN party chief K Annamalai

CHENNAI: BJP state president K Annamalai on Thursday said opposition unity at the national level would remain a dream and just a topic of discussion among the parties. Annamalai said this while answering queries from reporters after taking part in the International Yoga Day celebrations in Mamallapuram.

On DMK president MK Stalin’s statement at Tiruvarur that the BJP coming to power again would not augur well for the country and the BJP should be defeated in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, Annamalai said, “There is strong discontent among the people against the DMK government, and the DMK-led alliance cannot win in a single constituency in the LS polls. The chief minister has been levelling charges against the BJP government to cover up the people’s discontent against his government.”

Responding to a question, Annamalai said the developments after the arrest of Senthil Balaji seem to be stonewalling measures and that the people started discussing whether there are separate laws for common people and corrupt persons.

On the notice issued to the ED by the State Human Rights Commission, Annamalai said, “The SHRC is functioning like an extended branch of the DMK and the commission has not been functioning in a neutral and independent manner. The sleuths of the ED are protected under the Constitution.”

When asked about his visit to London, Annamalai said, “In the United Kingdom, the non-resident Tamils have organised events in four or five places, and we will be telling them about the achievements of the Narendra Modi government during the past nine years. For six days, there will be meetings with Tamils, particularly, the Sri Lankan Tamils in a series of programmes,” he added.

