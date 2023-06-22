Home States Tamil Nadu

Puducherry Inspector demoted to SI rank as punishment

In one instance, Sivakumar failed to register a sexual harassment case after a woman filed a complaint that she was being harassed by her sister's husband with proof.

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY:  Inspector of Police J Sivakumar was demoted to the rank of sub-inspector as a form of punishment for his negligence in carrying out his duties as the Station House Officer of Karaikal Town Police Station on Wednesday. An order from DGP Manoj Kumar Lall said that Sivkumar violated the CCS (Conduct) Rules 1964, which was "unbecoming of a member of the police force."

In one instance, Sivakumar failed to register a sexual harassment case after a woman filed a complaint that she was being harassed by her sister's husband with proof. He failed to comply with the orders of the Puducherry court, as per which nine accused persons were to report daily before him prior to August 19, 2022. He failed to send the absent report to the Investigation officer and to his superior officers.

In a third instance, when two suspects were apprehended by the Inspector STF, Karaikal, and handed over to Karaikal PS along with the seized 100 gms of ganja, Sivakumar not only failed to take up appropriate legal action, but also released the suspects and neither informed the handing over nor the release of the suspects to Karaikal's SP (South).

