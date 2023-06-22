Home States Tamil Nadu

SASTRA signs MoU with university in New York

The 2+2 Year UG from SUNY, 3.5+1.5 UG+PG from SASTRA and SUNY, faculty sabbaticals, split PhD, etc. are some of the beneficial outcomes through the collaboration.

THANJAVUR:  SASTRA recently signed an MoU with the State University of New York (SUNY) at Binghamton in New York state to facilitate the mobility of students and faculty, besides collaborative programmes leading to UG, PG and PhD degrees. 

The MoU was signed by Harvey G Stenger, president of SUNY, and S Vaidhyasubramaniam, vice-chancellor of SASTRA, on June 20, 2023 at SUNY in the presence of Dean of Engineering Krishnaswami Srihari and Madhusudhan Gonvindaraju, vice-provost, SUNY.

The 2+2 Year UG from SUNY, 3.5+1.5 UG+PG from SASTRA and SUNY, faculty sabbaticals, split PhD, etc. are some of the beneficial outcomes through the collaboration. Vaidhyasubramaniam outlined that electronics manufacturing, biomedical devices and digital technologies shall be the key focus areas and that they would be aligned with India’s semiconductor and other mission-mode projects.   
The MoU will be functional from the academic year 2023-24, a release by SASTRA read.

