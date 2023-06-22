Home States Tamil Nadu

Security at Puducherry Assembly to be beefed up day after man attempts self-immolation

"We are planning on posting an Inspector level officer as Marshal of the Assembly in place of the current Sub-Inspector level officer," he said.

PUDUCHERRY:  Days after a man attempted to self-immolate in front of Chief Minister N Rangasamy within the Puducherry Legislative Assembly complex, security measures are being ramped up with surveillance cameras to be put up along the two stretches of road leading to the assembly.

Police personnel from the Sigma security wing have been posted at the front and back gates. Visitors and their bags are being checked at the entrance of the assembly complex, which houses the offices of the CM, other ministers and MLAs besides the Speaker and Deputy Speaker. While visitors will enter through the back gate, VIPs will be allowed through the front gate.

The Watch and Ward of the assembly will add 18 home guards to the existing 32, Speaker R Selvam told TNIE. "We are planning on posting an Inspector level officer as Marshal of the Assembly in place of the current Sub-Inspector level officer," he said.

The existing cameras on the front and back sides of the roads leading to the assembly are defunct and will be replaced. A proposal for the same is underway, following which a tender will be floated for procurement. The cameras, Selvam said, can be monitored from his office and that of ministers and the Deputy Speaker. Vehicles will have to be parked at the facility in front of the back gate and no more on the road in front of the assembly, said Selvam.

Puducherry Assembly will soon implement the national e-Vidhan application for a paperless legislature streamlining all processes of information exchange. The Centre has sanctioned Rs 1.7 crore for the same, said Selvam, adding that a detailed project report for the construction of a new Assembly complex will be finalised and sent to the Centre for approval.

