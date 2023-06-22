Sri Lankan court orders release of nine TN fishermen

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: A day after nine fishermen from Rameswaram were detained by Sri Lankan Navy after their boat drifted across the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL), an SL court on Wednesday ordered their release after finding that the boat had crossed the IMBL owing to a technical snag in the engine and heavy wind.

On Tuesday, the engine of the fishing boat owned by Anthony, malfunctioned and the boat began to drift till it hit a rock and got stranded near Neduntheevu. SL Navy detained all nine fishermen on the boat and handed them over to Neduntheevu police.

Official sources said the men were booked and were produced before the court on Wednesday. Justice Gajanidhibalan released all nine fishermen noting that a preliminary inquiry revealed that the boat crossed the boundary only due to engine malfunction.

Deputy Director of Fisheries Department Kathavarayan said following the court order, the fishermen were handed over to the Indian Embassy. They are expected to be brought back to Rameswaram in the next few days.

Jaffna fisheries department and SL Navy will later decide on returning the boat, which had its hull damaged while hitting the rock. Welcoming the court's decision to release the nine men, fishermen associations in Rameswaram have requested authorities to take steps to get the boat also released at the earliest.

