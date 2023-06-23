Home States Tamil Nadu

26-year-old sanitation worker dies as live wire touches garbage collection vehicle in TN

Sources said, A Vijay of Ambedkar Nagar set out for the day’s collection and disposal of waste in a garbage truck driven by Jothi of Kumbakonam.

Published: 23rd June 2023 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2023 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

Sanitary workers protesting near Nagapattinam GH on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM:  A 26-year-old contract sanitation worker was electrocuted to death when the garbage collection vehicle he was travelling on came in contact with an overhead power line early on Thursday. The sanitation workers staged protests in the town condemning the alleged lack of safety measures at work.

Sources said, A Vijay of Ambedkar Nagar set out for the day’s collection and disposal of waste in a garbage truck driven by Jothi of Kumbakonam. As the two disposed of collected waste at the municipality dump yard in Nagapattinam and were returning around 7 am, the truck came in contact with a low-hanging power line. Vijay who was standing on the tipper was electrocuted to death, while the truck caught fire. An injured Jothi was taken to Nagapattinam General Hospital. 

The Nagapattinam Town police arranged for an autopsy on Vijay’s body and registered a case for unnatural death. Municipality Chairman R Marimuthu met the protesters who demanded solatium for Vijay’s family and a job for one of his family members. They also demanded the municipality to act on the lack of occupational safety. The chairman assured to look into the demands. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sanitation worker garbage collection vehicle
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp