95 farmers allowed to take karambai sand from PWD, panchayat tanks

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Ahead of the kar cultivation season, the district administration has permitted as many as 95 farmers to take around 32,716 cubic metres of karambai sands from seven PWD tanks and five panchayat tanks. It was announced in a meeting chaired by district collector Dr K Senthil Raj, in the presence of District Revenue Officer (DRO) Ajay Seenivasan, sub-collector Gaurav Kumar, joint director (agri) Palani Velayutham and other dignitaries on Thursday.



Senthil Raj said, with regard to the desiltation of vandal and karambai sands required for agricultural lands, the district administration has notified 205 PWD tanks and 359 panchayat tanks, adding that 95 farmers have been given the nod to remove silt deposits from seven PWD tanks and five panchayat tanks so far



"Under the prime minister's crop insurance scheme, IFFCO-Tokio has released insurance relief to a tune of Rs 23.84 crore, benefitting as many as 17,573 farmers, who suffered damages in the fiscal year 2021-22. It includes Rs 13.14 crore for black gram farmers, Rs 4.64 crore for green gram farmers, Rs 0.83 crore for sunflower cultivators and Rs 5.23 crore for paddy farmers. The relief for remaining crops such as maize, cumbu, cholam, sesame, groundnut and cotton will be released once the union government sanctions the fund," the collector said.

