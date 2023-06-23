Centre okays Dr Kalaignar Pen Monument in Chennai's Marina

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The union ministry of environment, forest and climate change has accorded Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance for constructing the Muthamizh Arignar Dr Kalaignar Pen Monument in Bay of Bengal, off the Marina, subject to 15 conditions, including a no-objection certificate from INS Adyar, a Naval base.

The DMK government had planned the Pen Monument to celebrate the contributions of former CM and Dravidian leader M Karunanidhi to Tamil literature. “The pen symbolises his talent and prowess through which he ruled Tamil hearts and grew up to be a mass leader,” the government had said. Since the monument would be located 360 metres into the Bay of Bengal from the Marina and a footbridge would be built to reach it, the state has sought the centre’s permission under Section 4 (ii) (j) of CRZ notification, amended in March 22, 2016, for constructing it.

Centre asks TN govt to form expert panel to comply with 15 conditions

The union government has written a letter to the state public works department on June 19, saying CRZ clearance was being accorded to the project based on the recommendations of the Expert Appraisal Committee (CRZ), which cleared the project on April 17, 2023 and as per the advice of the Tamil Nadu Coastal Zone Management Authority (TNSCZMA) dated April 6, 2023.

The state has been asked to set up an expert committee to ensure conditions stipulated by TNSCZMA are complied with. The clearance is also subject to the final order of the National Green Tribunal (south zone) and cases, the letter said.

Ban on construction activity from January 1 to April 30, considered to be a turtle nesting season, was among the 15 conditions set by the union environment ministry for clearing the project last week. Though the issue was among those raised during a public hearing held in Chennai on January 31, the ministry was informed that experts and researchers conducted studies, and based on their recommendations, the state would take steps to minimise the ecological impact of the project, sources said.

Another condition pertains to submitting reports on erosion and accretion. This comes after studies and a report of the National Centre for Coastal Research said the project region comes under low accretion zone. The union ministry has also said the clearance is subject to the final order of the Supreme Court in Goa Foundation versus Union of India case as may be applicable to the project. The clearance assumes significance as the state government is holding year-long celebrations to mark the 100th birth anniversary of M Karunanidhi born on June 3, 1924.

