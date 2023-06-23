'Chennai arm of Aristo bridge adding to traffic congestion around Tiruchy Central Bus Stand'

Palanivel Rajan C By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The traffic congestion on the roads around the city’s Central Bus Stand has only become worse by the opening of the Chennai arm of the road overbridge, complain motorists. With the arm currently only open to one-way traffic i.e. to the bus terminus, those trying to take the overbridge from the central bus stand are forced to take the “unmotorable” roads underneath to head to destinations like Karumandapam.

Worse, two-wheelers and auto-rickshaws parked on the police booth near Kamarajar statue attempt to take a shortcut by slipping past the barricades, risking collision with those vehicles getting down the overbridge. A Manickam, a motorist and resident of Karumandapam, said the road near the Devar statue should indispensably be used by vehicles coming towards the Aristo roundabout via Central Bus Stand should be relaid.

"Due to the frequent movement of buses, the road has taken a beating and most motorists ply with the fear of meeting with an accident," he added. P Ayyarappan, a road safety activist, said, "The vehicles getting down the overbridge and heading to Central Bus Stand from the Aristo roundabout and those coming from the service roads come under the risk of collision.

The vehicles in the stretch must hence be regulated.” When enquired, a senior traffic police official said the road under the overbridge from the Aristo roundabout has to be relaid by the city corporation. Several requests have been placed with regard to it, the official added.

On omnibuses parked near the Devar statue impeding free vehicular movement in the stretch, the official said that it can be addressed only after a permanent bus stand is set in place. B Joseph Nixon, assistant commissioner of police, North Traffic range, said the decision on one-way traffic on the overbridge was made after considering the width of the roads. As for ensuring vehicles don't climb the arm of the overbridge from the wrong side, he said barricades were placed to regulate it and added that police personnel at the spot would look into it.

