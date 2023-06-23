‘ED can’t seek custody of Senthil Balaji under PMLA’

R Sivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The enforcement directorate (ED) does not have the power to seek custody of an accused for interrogation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and therefore the agency cannot take V Senthil Balaji, who is facing money laundering charges, into custody for interrogation, senior counsel NR Elango told the Madras High Court on Thursday.

Appearing on behalf of Senthil Balaji’s wife Megala before a division bench of justices J Nisha Banu and D Bharatha Chakravarthy in connection with a habeas corpus petition, he said the Parliament did not intend to provide police powers to ED when PMLA was enacted. “As such, the central agency is not vested with powers to take people arrested in money laundering cases into their custody for interrogation.”

“However, against this, the agency moved the application before the principal sessions judge for custody and it was granted,” he said. Seeking custody was also against the order of the division bench of the high court which ordered shifting Senthil Balaji to the private hospital under judicial custody.

Elango said the ED had stated it could not take him into custody due to his health condition. “ED is saying the minister is faking illness. He has undergone heart surgery with four grafts. Can they still say illness is faked?” Elango said.

Alleging procedural violations, which are spelt out in the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), while arresting Senthil Balaji, the counsel said the ED completed inquiries 11 pm on June 13, but they showed the arrest time as 1.39 am on the next day. “There is no record of what happened in the intervening hours,” he said.

Countering the contention of ED that the habeas corpus petition is not maintainable as it was filed after the judicial remand was ordered, the counsel said the remand order was passed in a mechanical manner by rejecting the plea against the remand petition. As grounds for arrest were not intimated, Elango said furnishing the grounds for arrest is not only a fundamental right but also statutory.

Plea seeks removal of Balaji

Chennai: Saying that Senthil Balaji is no longer competent to continue as a minister following his arrest by ED and the subsequent remand in custody, AIADMK leader J Jayavardhan has moved the Madras High Court seeking orders to strip him of ministership. “When the governor had rejected his continuance as a minister, there is no legal justification or basis for him to continue in the post on the basis of a GO and thereby take undue and illegal advantage of the public fund, wherefrom salary and other emoluments are being released,” the petitioner said.

