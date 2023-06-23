‘Ensure basic facilities at burial grounds’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: District collectors have been directed by the chief secretary to take steps to build 'green burial grounds' that will have compound walls, flowering shrubs and trees and basic facilities including water and sheds for people. "The government is keen to establish burial grounds and crematoriums which would be clean and tidy and would not put the already bereaved people into inconvenience. The crematoriums are maintained well and there are no issues. However, burial grounds and burning ghats in many places are not properly maintained and lack even basic amenities. This is more particular in the urban areas where a large number of deaths take place," chief secretary V Irai Anbu said in his letter to district collectors.