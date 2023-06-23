Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Ensure basic facilities at burial grounds’

“The government is keen to establish burial grounds and crematoriums which would be clean and tidy and would not put the already bereaved people into inconvenience.

Published: 23rd June 2023 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2023 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

graveyard, goa, cemetery, cremation, death, burial ground

Image used for representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  District collectors have been directed by the chief secretary to take steps to build ‘green burial grounds’ that will have compound walls, flowering shrubs and trees and basic facilities including water and sheds for people.  

“The government is keen to establish burial grounds and crematoriums which would be clean and tidy and would not put the already bereaved people into inconvenience. The crematoriums are maintained well and there are no issues.

However, burial grounds and burning ghats in many places are not properly maintained and lack even basic amenities. This is more particular in the urban areas where a large number of deaths take place,” chief secretary V Irai Anbu said in his letter to district collectors.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
burial grounds
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp