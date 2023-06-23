Madras HC orders Ramnad collector to file report on action taken against illegal quarrying

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Thursday directed the Ramanathapuram district collector to file a report on the action taken against illegal quarrying activities that took place in patta lands at Kadaladi taluk in the district.



During the previous hearing, the state government submitted that a committee with officials from the revenue and police departments found out that illegal quarrying activities took place in Kadaladi and K Veppangulam areas. The court was also informed that the committee would take steps to identify the owners of the patta lands, where the quarrying happened, and lodge police complaints in connection with the illegal activities.



Pursuant to the earlier order, a status report was filed by the authorities on Thursday stating that an inquiry is being conducted and based on the outcome, further action would be taken.



A Bench of Justices Chief Justice Sanjay Vijaykumar Gangapurwala and R Subramanian observed the inquiry was being carried out at a snail's pace. In such cases, where mining activities were carried out without proper permission, the authorities should act expeditiously, the court said and directed the collector to file a report on the action taken against illegal mining. The case was adjourned to July 19.



The court was hearing a public interest litigation filed by M Murugan, who claimed that a person was quarrying sand from patta lands in Kadaladi and K Veppangulam without proper permission.

