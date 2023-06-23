Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC orders Ramnad collector to file report on action taken against illegal quarrying

Pursuant to the earlier order, a status report was filed by the authorities on Thursday stating that an inquiry is being conducted and based on the outcome, further action would be taken.

Published: 23rd June 2023 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2023 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

Madurai Bench of Madras High Court

Madurai Bench of Madras High Court

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Thursday directed the Ramanathapuram district collector to file a report on the action taken against illegal quarrying activities that took place in patta lands at Kadaladi taluk in the district.

During the previous hearing, the state government submitted that a committee with officials from the revenue and police departments found out that illegal quarrying activities took place in Kadaladi and K Veppangulam areas. The court was also informed that the committee would take steps to identify the owners of the patta lands, where the quarrying happened, and lodge police complaints in connection with the illegal activities.

Pursuant to the earlier order, a status report was filed by the authorities on Thursday stating that an inquiry is being conducted and based on the outcome, further action would be taken.

A Bench of Justices Chief Justice Sanjay Vijaykumar Gangapurwala and R Subramanian observed the inquiry was being carried out at a snail's pace. In such cases, where mining activities were carried out without proper permission, the authorities should act expeditiously, the court said and directed the collector to file a report on the action taken against illegal mining. The case was adjourned to July 19.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation filed by M Murugan, who claimed that a person was quarrying sand from patta lands in Kadaladi and K Veppangulam without proper permission.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras HC Ramanathapuram illegal quarrying
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp