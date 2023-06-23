Nine years on, ‘overlooked’ houses in TN's Perambalur municipality await sewage connection

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: In 2014, an underground sewerage system project was implemented in the 21 wards of Perambalur municipality in two phases, linking 12,340 households. A total of Rs 119 crore and Rs 9.5 crore were respectively allocated for the pilot project.

However, the project missed out on various places, including Asiya Nagar, Amman Nagar, Vadakku Madhavi Road and Thuraiyur Road, as residents complain about the connection not being provided despite paying a deposit amount for the sewerage connection.

As a result, blockages are frequent in the areas, with sewage water spilling onto the streets, causing inconvenience to locals. While residents filed several petitions, seeking redressal of the issue, with the district collectorate.

Perambalur MLA M Prabhakaran also submitted a similar one separately. They also urged the authorities concerned to take into consideration the municipality’s expansion over the past 10 years. K Latha of Asiya Nagar said, “In 2010 when I built my house, I had paid a deposit for an underground sewerage connection. However, I, along with some others in the neighbourhood, are yet to receive the connection. As a result, the sewage is discharged into nearby areas, causing mosquito menace.”

V Selvam of Amman Nagar said, “I paid the deposit amount to the municipality three months ago; however, I’m yet to get the connection, whereas some of the VIPs got it without delay.”

Perambalur MLA M Prabhakaran said, “As this is a basic requirement, I made a demand to the government to implement the second phase including more areas. We are waiting for the allocation of funds. It will be implemented soon.” Perambalur Municipal Commissioner (in-charge) R Radha told TNIE, “We went above the line to cover as many areas as possible. There is no line to extend the sewerage system in the expanded areas.”

