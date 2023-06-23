Home States Tamil Nadu

Nine years on, ‘overlooked’ houses in TN's Perambalur municipality await sewage connection

As a result, blockages are frequent in the areas, with sewage water spilling onto the streets, causing inconvenience to locals.

Published: 23rd June 2023 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2023 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

Sewage overflowing on Poosari Street in Perambalur | Express

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

PERAMBALUR:  In 2014, an underground sewerage system project was implemented in the 21 wards of Perambalur municipality in two phases, linking 12,340 households. A total of Rs 119 crore and Rs 9.5 crore were respectively allocated for the pilot project.

However, the project missed out on various places, including Asiya Nagar, Amman Nagar, Vadakku Madhavi Road and Thuraiyur Road, as residents complain about the connection not being provided despite paying a deposit amount for the sewerage connection.

As a result, blockages are frequent in the areas, with sewage water spilling onto the streets, causing inconvenience to locals. While residents filed several petitions, seeking redressal of the issue, with the district collectorate.

Perambalur MLA M Prabhakaran also submitted a similar one separately. They also urged the authorities concerned to take into consideration the municipality’s expansion over the past 10 years. K Latha of Asiya Nagar said, “In 2010 when I built my house, I had paid a deposit for an underground sewerage connection. However, I, along with some others in the neighbourhood, are yet to receive the connection. As a result, the sewage is discharged into nearby areas, causing mosquito menace.”

V Selvam of Amman Nagar said, “I paid the deposit amount to the municipality three months ago; however, I’m yet to get the connection, whereas some of the VIPs got it without delay.”

Perambalur MLA M Prabhakaran said, “As this is a basic requirement, I made a demand to the government to implement the second phase including more areas. We are waiting for the allocation of funds. It will be implemented soon.” Perambalur Municipal Commissioner (in-charge) R Radha told TNIE, “We went above the line to cover as many areas as possible. There is no line to extend the sewerage system in the expanded areas.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Perambalur sewage connection
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp