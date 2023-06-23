Home States Tamil Nadu

Puducherry transport department warns auto drivers against exceeding passenger limit

Puducherry transport department has warned owners or permit holders of auto rickshaws of strict action if they carry passengers exceeding the allowed capacity.

Published: 23rd June 2023 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2023 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

Auto rickshaws

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY:  Puducherry transport department has warned owners or permit holders of auto rickshaws of strict action if they carry passengers exceeding the allowed capacity. This comes after a bus and an auto rickshaw collided at Lal Bahadur Shastri street, causing injuries to all eight primary school children that were travelling in the auto.

Puducherry Transport Commissioner A S Sivakumar, in a release issued on Thursday, said that auto rickshaw drivers should carry students as per seating capacity rules mentioned in the State Transport Authority guidelines.

A three-wheeler auto rickshaw is allowed to carry four persons including the driver. Sivakumar pointed out a Supreme Court judgment  from 1997, which ruled that vehicles used for transporting students of an educational institution should not be permitted to carry children more than 1.5 times the registered seating capacity. The auto rickshaw having a seating capacity of four, including the driver, shall carry only three students aged over 12 years (normally Class 8 and above) and five students of age upto 12 years (normally upto Class 7), Sivakumar said.

The commissioner warned that whoever drives, causes or carries passengers exceeding the registered capacity, shall be punishable under Section 194-A of The Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and will be fined with `200 per extra passenger. The permit holder of the transport vehicle shall be punishable under Section 192-A of the said act for contravention of permit condition with a fine of `10,000. The permit issued may be suspended or cancelled under Section 86 (1) (a) of the said act, he said. The parents of the school children, he added, have been advised to avoid using the transport services that carrying more children than the allowed seating capacity.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
auto driver Puducherry transport department passenger limit
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp