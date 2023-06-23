Tasmac shuts 500 liquor retail vending shops across TN

S Guruvanmikanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tasmac closed down 500 liquor retail vending shops across the state on Thursday. However, the corporation is yet to initiate the major processes of relocating materials and liquor stocks to other shops and godowns since it allows a seven-day period for this transition.

The corporation has, however, started transferring liquor from smaller shops situated in rural areas to the respective district offices. Meanwhile, employees working in these shops have urged the government to give them jobs in other departments.

Welcoming the closure of outlets, M Chitra, a 32-year-old resident of Mylapore, said, “Out of the three Tasmac outlets functioning here, two were closed on Thursday. Although this is a welcome move, we expected all the three to be shut. During rush hour, students, working women and many others faced difficulties crossing the streets where the shops were located, and had to take alternative routes even to reach their houses. On some occasions, those who came to buy liquor parked their two-wheelers in front of our houses. The closure of these outlets has brought a significant relief to many of us.”

S Srinivasan (44), a resident of Koyambedu, said, “Five outlets near the bus stand and surrounding areas have been closed. This region, hosting mofussil and omni bus stands, a vegetable market, a Metro Rail station and malls is the heart of the city. Footfall is increasing by the day. The presence of these outlets has been a public nuisance as tipplers consumed alcohol sitting on the streets. In the past, several crimes were committed during night hours by tipplers. We hope all that will not happen anymore.”

D Mathivanan, vice-president of TNSTC workers federation (AITUC), said, “The closure of a shop near the TNSTC depot in Karanthai area and another outlet near Thanjavur old bus stand has brought a relief to many. The demand for closure of the outlet near the old bus stand was a long pending one as large number of women and school students often had issues with tipplers.”

Eight outlets were shut in Perambalur (4 out of 37) and Ariyalur (4 out of 53) districts on Thursday. Welcoming the closure, P Arun, a resident of Perambalur said, the government should gradually close outlets in other locations too.

As many as 20 outlets were closed in Coimbatore district. Audit of unsold bottles is under way and the shops will be vacated by a week, sources said. Meanwhile, N Periyasamy, president of Tasmac Employees Union, has appealed to the state government to give jobs to the staff who were working in shops that are being shut in other departments.

“The erstwhile AIADMK government closed 1,000 shops and appointed the staff in ration shops under a separate Government Order. The ultimate goal of the state is to gradually reduce the number of liquor outlets. When shops are closed, the staff should be reassigned to other government departments based on their educational qualification,” Periyasamy said.

Responding to the request, a senior official said, “The government will take a decision in this regard. At present, we are deploying employees from the closed 500 outlets to vacant positions in other outlets. Within a week, we will transfer all the materials from the closed outlets.”

Seeking total prohibition, PT to stage stir on July 15

Madurai: Puthiya Tamilagam cadre will stage a protest across the state on July 15 seeking implementation of Tamil Nadu Prohibition Act, 1937, party founder K Krishnaswamy said. Talking to reporters at Madurai airport on Thursday, he said, “The Act was in force from 1937 to 1971. At present, around 60% of school and college students are consuming liquor. “We will continue our protest until all the 5,362 liquor shops in the state are shut,” he said. Commenting on actor Vijay’s recent speech, Krishnaswamy said, “Irrespective of Vijay entering or not entering electoral politics, I welcome what he said on cash-for-votes.”

(With inputs from Thanjavur, Perambalur and Coimbatore)

