Home States Tamil Nadu

Tiruchy residents question corporation's inaction on disposal of waste without segregating

"Anyone going for a morning walk through the city streets can see non-segregated waste kept in front of restaurants and shopping complexes.

Published: 23rd June 2023 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2023 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

Waste bins kept in front of a restaurant in Tiruchy | m k ashok kumar

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY:   With the QR code-based system for solid waste management still in the distribution phase wherein stickers are being issued to every building in the city, residents question the corporation’s alleged inaction on commercial establishments like restaurants which continue to dispose of mounds of waste without segregation.

"Anyone going for a morning walks through the city streets can see non-segregated waste kept in front of restaurants and shopping complexes. It is making a mockery of the corporation’s efforts. The civic body is not acting against them or raising awareness among such commercial establishments.

We want the corporation to take action on such establishments and ensure that they hand over waste after segregation," said P Govindasamy, a senior citizen and resident of Thillai Nagar. According to sources, of the average 500 tonnes of garbage collected from the city daily, about 40% or 200 tonnes is generated by commercial establishments like restaurants and shopping complexes.

Kalpana Krishna of Woraiyur said, “If we hand over waste without segregation, the sanitation workers request us to give it segregated. The same workers, however, can be seen collecting the non-segregated waste kept in front of hotels and shopping complexes. This is like discouraging residents who segregate the waste before handing it over.”

When enquired about the issue, senior corporation officials said it would be resolved once the QR code system of waste segregation and collection comes into effect.

"Currently, the system is in distribution phase. Once we finish its distribution in all wards, those collecting waste have to record the segregation status through the designated application. We would then be able to identify those handing over waste without segregation.

The data would be available for officials, top-to-bottom. We are expecting such a foolproof system to be ready by this year," an assistant commissioner said. Another senior official said, “We are aware of the issue and we also imposed fine on some of the violating eateries. We will direct our sanitation officials to hold more inspections and take action on all such offenders."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
solid waste management disposal of waste Tiruchy
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp