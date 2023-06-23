Tiruchy residents question corporation's inaction on disposal of waste without segregating

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: With the QR code-based system for solid waste management still in the distribution phase wherein stickers are being issued to every building in the city, residents question the corporation’s alleged inaction on commercial establishments like restaurants which continue to dispose of mounds of waste without segregation.

"Anyone going for a morning walks through the city streets can see non-segregated waste kept in front of restaurants and shopping complexes. It is making a mockery of the corporation’s efforts. The civic body is not acting against them or raising awareness among such commercial establishments.

We want the corporation to take action on such establishments and ensure that they hand over waste after segregation," said P Govindasamy, a senior citizen and resident of Thillai Nagar. According to sources, of the average 500 tonnes of garbage collected from the city daily, about 40% or 200 tonnes is generated by commercial establishments like restaurants and shopping complexes.

Kalpana Krishna of Woraiyur said, “If we hand over waste without segregation, the sanitation workers request us to give it segregated. The same workers, however, can be seen collecting the non-segregated waste kept in front of hotels and shopping complexes. This is like discouraging residents who segregate the waste before handing it over.”

When enquired about the issue, senior corporation officials said it would be resolved once the QR code system of waste segregation and collection comes into effect.

"Currently, the system is in distribution phase. Once we finish its distribution in all wards, those collecting waste have to record the segregation status through the designated application. We would then be able to identify those handing over waste without segregation.

The data would be available for officials, top-to-bottom. We are expecting such a foolproof system to be ready by this year," an assistant commissioner said. Another senior official said, “We are aware of the issue and we also imposed fine on some of the violating eateries. We will direct our sanitation officials to hold more inspections and take action on all such offenders."

