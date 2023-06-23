Home States Tamil Nadu

TN businessman appears before court for snapping power to CCTV installed at godowns

According to sources, the godowns, hoarding several tonnes of beach sand minerals, have been sealed since 2017 and a case is pending before the Madras High Court.

Published: 23rd June 2023 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2023 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

Justice, court, judge

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI:  In connection to a case related to the disconnection of the power supply to 24 CCTV cameras installed at sealed godowns, businessman S Vaikundarajan appeared before the judicial magistrate in Thoothukudi court campus on Thursday.

Thermal Nagar police booked him in January 2022 for allegedly snapping the power supply to eight CCTV cameras installed at the IMC godown and 16 CCTV cameras at VVM godowns in the Mullakadu area.

According to sources, the godowns, hoarding several tonnes of beach sand minerals, have been sealed since 2017 and a case is pending before the Madras High Court. However, following repeated theft of the costly beach sand minerals, the state government installed CCTV cameras supported by solar panels, as per the government order dated September 20, 2021.

Following a detailed investigation with regard to two FIRs registered against Vaikundarajan, the police submitted the chargesheets to the court, which summoned Vaikundarajan. When the case came up for hearing before second Judicial Magistrate ST Kanimozhi, advocate Ezhilmary filed the vakalat on behalf of Vaikundarajan, who appeared before the magistrate for the first questioning on Thursday. Vaikundarajan pleaded not guilty, and the court postponed the case to July 27.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vaikundarajan CCTV camera IMC godown
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp