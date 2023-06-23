TN businessman appears before court for snapping power to CCTV installed at godowns

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: In connection to a case related to the disconnection of the power supply to 24 CCTV cameras installed at sealed godowns, businessman S Vaikundarajan appeared before the judicial magistrate in Thoothukudi court campus on Thursday.

Thermal Nagar police booked him in January 2022 for allegedly snapping the power supply to eight CCTV cameras installed at the IMC godown and 16 CCTV cameras at VVM godowns in the Mullakadu area.



According to sources, the godowns, hoarding several tonnes of beach sand minerals, have been sealed since 2017 and a case is pending before the Madras High Court. However, following repeated theft of the costly beach sand minerals, the state government installed CCTV cameras supported by solar panels, as per the government order dated September 20, 2021.



Following a detailed investigation with regard to two FIRs registered against Vaikundarajan, the police submitted the chargesheets to the court, which summoned Vaikundarajan. When the case came up for hearing before second Judicial Magistrate ST Kanimozhi, advocate Ezhilmary filed the vakalat on behalf of Vaikundarajan, who appeared before the magistrate for the first questioning on Thursday. Vaikundarajan pleaded not guilty, and the court postponed the case to July 27.

THOOTHUKUDI: In connection to a case related to the disconnection of the power supply to 24 CCTV cameras installed at sealed godowns, businessman S Vaikundarajan appeared before the judicial magistrate in Thoothukudi court campus on Thursday. Thermal Nagar police booked him in January 2022 for allegedly snapping the power supply to eight CCTV cameras installed at the IMC godown and 16 CCTV cameras at VVM godowns in the Mullakadu area. According to sources, the godowns, hoarding several tonnes of beach sand minerals, have been sealed since 2017 and a case is pending before the Madras High Court. However, following repeated theft of the costly beach sand minerals, the state government installed CCTV cameras supported by solar panels, as per the government order dated September 20, 2021. Following a detailed investigation with regard to two FIRs registered against Vaikundarajan, the police submitted the chargesheets to the court, which summoned Vaikundarajan. When the case came up for hearing before second Judicial Magistrate ST Kanimozhi, advocate Ezhilmary filed the vakalat on behalf of Vaikundarajan, who appeared before the magistrate for the first questioning on Thursday. Vaikundarajan pleaded not guilty, and the court postponed the case to July 27.