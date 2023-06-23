Home States Tamil Nadu

TN to take steps to increase distribution of fertilisers via cooperative societies

Published: 23rd June 2023 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2023 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

Minister for Cooperation K R Periyakaruppan taking part in a review meeting at Tamil Nadu cooperative union office in Chennai on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The state government will take steps to increase the distribution of fertilisers to farmers through cooperative societies from 25% to 50%, Minister for Cooperation KR Periyakaruppan told reporters on Thursday.  He was talking to them at the office of the registrar of cooperative societies after taking stock of fertilizers meant to be distributed for kuruvai cultivation in delta districts. 

At present, the Union government allocates 75% of fertilisers for sale through private markets and 25% through cooperative societies. “Fertilisers supplied through the cooperative department are provided at a subsidised rate. I am planning to discuss with the chief minister the possibility of raising the cooperative societies’ share to 50%,” Periyakaruppan said.  

Thanjavur Cooperative Marketing Federation (TCMF) serves as the central agency responsible for supplying fertilisers to delta districts, while Tamil Nadu Cooperative Marketing Federation (TNCMF) handles the rest of the state.  

At present, the TCMF has a stock of 34,494 tonnes of fertilisers, including urea, ATP, potash, and complex fertilisers, specifically for kuruvai cultivation in Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore, Ariyalur and Tiruchy. These fertilisers will be distributed to farmers through primary agricultural cooperative societies.

In non-delta districts, TNCMF has a stock of 96,666 tonnes of fertilisers for paddy cultivation. A total of 22,276 tonnes of fertilisers have also been stored in buffer godowns of TCMF and TNCMF, taking the total fertiliser storage to 1.18 lakh tonnes. Farmers in need of fertilisers can contact TNCMF at 78457 65003 or TCMF at 80981 79033, a release said.

75%
The fertiliser allocation of the Centre being sold through  private market; 25% is sold through cooperative societies 

