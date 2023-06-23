Home States Tamil Nadu

TN woman bus driver quits following row over ticketing MP Kanimozhi 

Sharmila alleged Kanimozhi was 'disrespected' by a woman conductor over carrying a ticket although the DMK MP bought one.

Published: 23rd June 2023 06:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2023 06:50 PM   |  A+A-

Kanimozhi-EPS

DMK MP Kanimozhi. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By PTI

COIMBATORE: The city's first woman driver, Sharmila on Friday quit her job over a controversy surrounding issuing of bus ticket to DMK MP Kanimozhi who preferred to travel in the vehicle with the youngster behind the wheel.

Sharmila alleged Kanimozhi was 'disrespected' by a woman conductor over carrying a ticket although the DMK MP bought one.

The issue seemed to be over tickets for those accompanying Kanimozhi.

Barely minutes after the DMK Parliamentarian took a ride from Gandhipuram to Peelamedu in the city, Sharmila said she had to give up her "dream job" allegedly after her colleague disrespected Kanimozhi and also because her management accused her of seeking publicity by inviting prominent personalities to travel in the bus.

"As promised, Kanimozhi madam had come to travel in the bus in which I was driving. But the conductor had asked the MP to buy the ticket and this led to an argument between me and the conductor," Sharmila told reporters.

She claimed she had intimated her management about the proposed visit of the MP but she could not digest the "disrespect" meted out to the DMK leader.

When she and her father took up the issue with the management she was accused of seeking publicity by inviting prominent personalities to travel in her bus, Sharmila, aged 24, who became popular as the city's first woman bus driver, said.

Several of her videos had gone viral on social media.

She said BJP legislator Vanathi Srinivasan too had earlier travelled in her bus.

The transport owner Durai Kannan however denied being informed about Kanimozhi's visit today.

"Had we been intimated, we would have made proper arrangements for the MP," he told reporters here.

Also, he refuted a charge that the management forced Sharmila to quit the job and said that she left on her own accord.

Earlier, Kanimozhi who arrived in the city to participate in a meeting on cyber crimes against women, lauded Sharmila for her efforts in becoming a bus driver.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DMK MP Kanimozhi DMK Woman driver Coimbatore
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp