Alcoholic parents, academic pressure main reasons for children to flee home, finds study in TN

Subashini Vijayakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A study conducted among 53 runaway children, who were rescued from Villupuram railway station and reunited with their families over a period of two years, revealed alcoholism among parents and family conflicts caused by it to be the major reasons that forced them to leave their home.

Another significant reason is the academic pressure exerted by the families on the children. Among the rescued children, 54.7% belong to Scheduled Caste communities, and 5.7% are from Scheduled Tribe communities, though their population is only 31.53% in the district.

The study carried out by two NGOs - Railway Children India and Scope India - is aimed at developing policies that would help enhance the reintegration of runaway children with their families and strengthen the family system.

“Out of the children rescued and reunited with families from Villupuram railway station between January 2021 and 2022, 109 are from the same district. We randomly selected 53 children (48 boys and 5 girls) for the study. In addition to interviewing the children, two focus group discussions were conducted with the mothers and fathers/caretakers,” explained P Balamurugan, the lead researcher of the study.

Although SC and ST children constituted more than 60% of the rescued children, the population of both communities in the district was only 31.53% according to the 2011 census, highlighting their vulnerability.

The majority of children (85%) belong to 15-18 age group. The study categorised the factors influencing these children to run away from home into family-level and individual factors. It revealed approximately 68% of the parents of runaway children were alcoholics, while a loss of interest in studies was a major individual-level reason.

In terms of factors supporting the retention of children, care and love ranked highest at 83%, along with a combination of other factors. Only 13% of the children said they stayed because their needs and expectations were met.

Balamurugan added, “This demonstrates that most children simply require their parents/caretakers to engage with them in an empathetic way. As most of the children are in the 15-18 age group who have lost interest in studies, alternative options such as skill training should be explored to secure their future.”

After reuniting with their families, 62% of the children received counselling support, and 74% were followed up by government agencies or NGOs. Based on interviews with key stakeholders involved in rescuing the children in the district, the study recommended granting access to Aadhaar details of children using their biometrics to all government homes.

This measure would aid in the identification and provide the necessary support. The study also emphasised equipping child help desks with adequate infrastructure facilities and implementing strict follow-up procedures for any suspected child or children travelling with an adult, even if they possess a valid ticket.

