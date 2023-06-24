CMFRI sea ranches 1.6 million tiger shrimps in Palk Bay

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: The ICAR- Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) at Mandapam has released about 1.6 million green tiger shrimp under the Central Sector Scheme for sea ranching activities in Palk Bay.



Official sources from CMFRI said a total of 1.6 million green tiger shrimp seeds (PL 20) were sea-ranched at Maraikayar Pattinam on Friday under a project titled 'Sea ranching of green tiger shrimp (Penaeus semisulcatus) Post Larvae in Palk Bay and Gulf of Mannar, Tamil Nadu' funded by the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY).



The shrimp seeds were released by fishermen of Munaikadu in the presence of Dr G Tamilmani, Head-in-Charge, Principal Investigator of the Project, Scientists and staff of Mandapam Regional Centre of ICAR-CMFRI. The fishermen expressed hope that this initiative will be helpful in replenishing the green tiger shrimp stock. A total of 58.24 million green tiger shrimp seeds were sea ranched in Palk Bay and the Gulf of Mannar since the initiation of the project (February 2022). The sea ranching programme was coordinated by Dr B Johnson, Senior Scientist of the Centre.

RAMANATHAPURAM: The ICAR- Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) at Mandapam has released about 1.6 million green tiger shrimp under the Central Sector Scheme for sea ranching activities in Palk Bay. Official sources from CMFRI said a total of 1.6 million green tiger shrimp seeds (PL 20) were sea-ranched at Maraikayar Pattinam on Friday under a project titled 'Sea ranching of green tiger shrimp (Penaeus semisulcatus) Post Larvae in Palk Bay and Gulf of Mannar, Tamil Nadu' funded by the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY). The shrimp seeds were released by fishermen of Munaikadu in the presence of Dr G Tamilmani, Head-in-Charge, Principal Investigator of the Project, Scientists and staff of Mandapam Regional Centre of ICAR-CMFRI. The fishermen expressed hope that this initiative will be helpful in replenishing the green tiger shrimp stock. A total of 58.24 million green tiger shrimp seeds were sea ranched in Palk Bay and the Gulf of Mannar since the initiation of the project (February 2022). The sea ranching programme was coordinated by Dr B Johnson, Senior Scientist of the Centre.