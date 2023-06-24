Home States Tamil Nadu

CMFRI sea ranches 1.6 million tiger shrimps in Palk Bay

The shrimp seeds were released by fishermen of Munaikadu in the presence of Dr G Tamilmani, Head-in-Charge, Principal Investigator of the Project,

Published: 24th June 2023 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2023 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute.

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM:  The ICAR- Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) at Mandapam has released about 1.6 million green tiger shrimp under the Central Sector Scheme for sea ranching activities in Palk Bay.

Official sources from CMFRI said a total of 1.6 million green tiger shrimp seeds (PL 20) were sea-ranched at Maraikayar Pattinam on Friday under a project titled 'Sea ranching of green tiger shrimp (Penaeus semisulcatus) Post Larvae in Palk Bay and Gulf of Mannar, Tamil Nadu' funded by the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY).

The shrimp seeds were released by fishermen of Munaikadu in the presence of Dr G Tamilmani, Head-in-Charge, Principal Investigator of the Project, Scientists and staff of Mandapam Regional Centre of ICAR-CMFRI. The fishermen expressed hope that this initiative will be helpful in replenishing the green tiger shrimp stock. A total of 58.24 million green tiger shrimp seeds were sea ranched in Palk Bay and the Gulf of Mannar since the initiation of the project (February 2022). The sea ranching programme was coordinated by Dr B Johnson, Senior Scientist of the Centre.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CMFRI Palk Bay tiger shrimps
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp