DMK’s ‘Manipur files’ slams ‘double-engine govt’

Published: 24th June 2023 07:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2023 07:13 AM   |  A+A-

By S Kumaresan
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The ruling DMK’s IT wing released a ‘Manipur files’ video on Twitter, in response to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s appeal for Tamil Nadu voters to give the saffron party a chance to govern the state. 

The video blames the BJP’s “double-engine government” for the unrest in Manipur. It also criticises Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his silence on the issue, saying it is only adding fuel to fire. The five-minute video shows vehicles and houses being torched and vandalised. It alleges that the BJP is maintaining silence because the issue is not just between two communities but between Hindus and Christians. 

Dharanidharan, a state-level functionary of the DMK’s IT wing, said, “The government has failed to control the violence and restore normalcy. Therefore, the engine has to be replaced.” Due to high unemployment rates and inflation of essential commodities, people are leaving the country in large numbers, he alleged. 

Meanwhile, the DMK party organ, Murasoli, carried an editorial on Friday criticising the BJP for failing to restore normalcy in Manipur. The editorial referred to a letter written by nine BJP MLAs from the state to Modi saying people of Manipur have lost faith in the N Biren Singh-led government.

