Efforts to form specialised crime investigation wing earn Madras HC praise

CHENNAI: The Madras HC has lauded the efforts of Tamil Nadu government for constituting specialised crime investigation wings in select police stations and planning to expand it to other stations so as to ensure effective investigations and timely filing of charge sheets in serious crime cases.

The specialised investigation wings were formed in 11 taluk police stations and in the Coimbatore commissionarate, according to a status report filed by State Public Prosecutor Hasan Mohammed Jinnah before a bench of Justices MS Ramesh and N Anand Venkatesh. He also enlisted fast tracking of investigations by these wings and the progress made so far.

“We find that there is a visible improvement in completing the investigations on time and filing of final reports,” the bench said recently after perusing the report. It recorded the submission of the SPP that steps have been taken already for establishing such specialised wings in other taluks/cities, and said it expected the DGP to expand the operation of these wings.

Referring to preparation of a digital evidence manual, as suggested by the court, the bench granted four weeks to the DGP for completing the exercise. The bench directed the Director of Prosecution to issue a circular to all public prosecutors of the state sensitising them to process the charge sheets placed before them without losing time, and to make it clear that delay in scrutinising the charge sheets should not be the cause for delay in filing them in the courts. Further, it wanted the director of prosecution to prescribe an outer time limit for the scrutiny of the charge sheets to ensure they are filed on time; and this procedure should scrupulously be followed.

Referring to the submission of Hasan Mohammed Jinnah that a meeting of public prosecutors was held to sensitise them to their duties, the bench lauded the Chief Secretary and the DGP for taking ‘effective measures’ for holding the orientation programme on effective investigation and filing final reports within the prescribed time.

‘Sensitise prosecutors’

Bar associations can’t discriminate: Judge

Chennai: The Madras High Court has held that bar associations cannot be allowed to discriminate against any lawyer and the HC has powers to monitor and regulate such associations functioning on the premises of the court. It was passing orders on a batch of petitions, including one filed by advocate Elephant Rajendran. The advocate had alleged that his son was not allowed to drink potable water kept on the bar association premises in 2012 due to class discrimination. The judge directed the association to pay a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the petitioner.

‘Reply to plea on delay in completing shooting’

Chennai: The Madras High Court directed actor and minister Udayanidhi Stalin and his film production company to file reply to a petition filed by a producer, Ramasaravanan, proprietor of OST Films, on delay in completing the shooting of film ‘Angel’. Justice K Kumaresh Babu issued notice and directed Udayanidhi and Red Giant Movies to file the reply by June 28. Babu, in the petition, said If the film ‘Mamannan’, which is set to hit the screens on June 29, is released without completing the schedule for the movie ‘Angel’, it would cause irreparable loss to him.

