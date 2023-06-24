Highways dept allocates Rs 321 crore for land acquisition of 12 'delayed' road projects in TN

Home States Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI:  The state highways department has allocated an additional Rs 321.43 crore for land acquisition for 12 road projects that have been delayed for several years. A government order granting additional funds to compensate landowners for the enhanced land value was recently issued.

The fund allocation is expected to revive 12 road projects that are in different stages of completion. The projects are as follows: six-laning of East Coast Road from Thiruvanmiyur to Akkarai, a road overbridge between Katpadi and Vellore railway stations, an ROB between Salem market and Salem town railway station, an ROB between Vandalur and Guduvancheri, an ROB at Sevvapettai station between Tiruvallur and Thiruninravur stations, a road under bridge between Vaniyambadi and Kethandapatti railway stations, an ROB at Mailakarai - Tiruchengode Erode road, formation of Tharamangalam bypass, widening of Chennai - Ennore road from two lanes to four lanes, formation of an Eastern bypass at Tambaram, construction of a flyover at Medavakkam, and widening of Chennai - Chittoor - Bengaluru road.

The construction of the main ROB has been completed in a few places and partly in a few places. “The works were delayed due to issues in acquiring land for the service road and stormwater drains,” said an official.

The construction of the flyover at Medavakkam was completed and opened for traffic a few months ago. “Works on laying service lane and constructing stormwater drains have been completed by 95%. The final piece of land value increased by 12% in market value, which caused a delay in land acquisition,” the G.O. said. The ROB work on Sevvapettai road was delayed due to court cases, but works will commence soon, an official said.

