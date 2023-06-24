Home States Tamil Nadu

I-T sleuths resume searches in Karur linked to Senthil Balaji under CRPF cover

I-T department officials on Friday resumed searches at properties of two people linked to Minister V Senthil Balaji in the district, with the protection of over 20 CRPF personnel.  

FILE: TN minister V Senthil Balaji. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

During the previous searches in over 20 places between May 27 and June 2, sleuths sealed five properties, including the residences of Shakti Mess owners Karthik and Ramesh on Karur-Coimbatore Road. Karthik and Ramesh are said to be the minister’s associates. A room each was sealed in Karthik and Ramesh’s residential units in an apartment.

Following this, the ED on June 13 held searches at eight places in the district. In this, minister Balaji and his younger brother Ashok Kumar’s property in Ramakrishnapuram was sealed.

Around 10 am on Friday, a team of over 10 I-T officials accompanied by CRPF personnel removed the seal from the residences of Karthik and Ramesh in Kothai Nagar apartment and resumed searches.

