‘Prison Bazaar’ to sell products of inmates, tap online market: TN Minister S Regupathy

He also released the first copy of a monthly magazine of the department, Siragithazh, and a gym for department staff.     

Law Minister  S Regupathy inaugurated a gym for prisons dept staff in Chennai on Friday | P Jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  An online platform for ‘Prison Bazaar’ will be launched after assessing demand and production capability, Minister for Law, Courts, Prisons and Correctional Services S Regupathy said on Friday. He was talking to reporters after inaugurating a ‘Prison Bazaar’ at prison headquarters in Egmore. He also released the first copy of a monthly magazine of the department, Siragithazh, and a gym for department staff.     

Regupathy said, “Products from prisons across the state are sold at the bazaar. Products such as ‘sungudi’ sarees from Madurai, leather products from Vellore, clothing from Coimbatore, edible items from Salem and oils from Puzhal are available here. All of them are of the best quality.”

As of now, there are at least 20 such shops across Tamil Nadu. All products sold here are made by prisoners from across the state. The products undergo a rigorous quality check, DGP/director, prisons and correctional services, Amaresh Pujari said.

Pujari received the first copy of Siragithazh from the minister. The magazine contains details and information about activities that take place inside the prisons along with creative contributions from inmates.  DIG of Prisons (headquarters) R Kanagaraj, DIG of Prisons, Chennai range, A Murugesan and other staff of the department were present.

