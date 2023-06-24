SI transferred to Armed Reserve for chatting with woman petitioner in obscene manner in TN

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Days after receiving an appreciation certificate for cracking a theft case, Vilathikulam sub-inspector (SI) Suthakar was on Thursday transferred to the Armed Reserve for allegedly chatting in an obscene manner with a woman petitioner over the phone. According to sources, a married woman had lodged a complaint with Vilathikulam police over a civil issue and SI Suthakar was investigating it. "Suthakar phoned her during late hours on the pretext of inquiry, and spoke in an obscene manner. When her husband questioned the SI, the latter threatened to put him behind bars," said sources. Subsequently, the couple submitted a complaint against the SI with Superintendent of Police Balaji Saravanan. Following an inquiry, the SP transferred Suthakar to the Armed Reserve. It may be noted that Suthakar was recently appreciated for arresting two persons in a theft case and recovering 13 sovereigns of gold and 25 kg of silver articles.