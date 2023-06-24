Home States Tamil Nadu

SI transferred to Armed Reserve for chatting with woman petitioner in obscene manner in TN

According to sources, a married woman had lodged a complaint with Vilathikulam police over a civil issue and SI Suthakar was investigating it.

Published: 24th June 2023 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2023 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

Transfer-Shuffle

Express Illustration.

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI:  Days after receiving an appreciation certificate for cracking a theft case, Vilathikulam sub-inspector (SI) Suthakar was on Thursday transferred to the Armed Reserve for allegedly chatting in an obscene manner with a woman petitioner over the phone.

According to sources, a married woman had lodged a complaint with Vilathikulam police over a civil issue and SI Suthakar was investigating it. "Suthakar phoned her during late hours on the pretext of inquiry, and spoke in an obscene manner. When her husband questioned the SI, the latter threatened to put him behind bars," said sources.

Subsequently, the couple submitted a complaint against the SI with Superintendent of Police Balaji Saravanan. Following an inquiry, the SP transferred Suthakar to the Armed Reserve. It may be noted that Suthakar was recently appreciated for arresting two persons in a theft case and recovering 13 sovereigns of gold and 25 kg of silver articles.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Armed Reserve obscene manner woman petitioner
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp