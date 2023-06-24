Home States Tamil Nadu

TN Health Minister lays foundation stone for new building of Paediatrics unit at GRH

Additional floors will be constructed according to future needs. The work will take nearly one-and-a-half years to get completed, the minister added.

Published: 24th June 2023 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2023 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

TN Health Minister Ma Subramanian

TN Health Minister Ma Subramanian

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  Minister for Health and Family Welfare M Subramanian laid the foundation stone of a new paediatric department building at Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) near the Super Speciality Block on Friday, following which he inaugurated 15 new sub-health centres and new buildings of urban primary health centres worth Rs 6.30 crore in eight constituencies.

Addressing the media, he said the new building at GRH would have two storeys in addition to the ground floor. "It will have 150 beds, an outpatient ward, an ICU ward, a reception and a children's play area. The building will be constructed in around 56,685 square foot area at a cost of Rs 20 crore. Additional floors will be constructed according to future needs. The work will take nearly one-and-a-half years to get completed," the minister added.

Subramanian said in view of the government's decision to set up health walks across the state, he inspected the location for the event near Race Course. District Collector MS Sangeetha, Mayor V Indrani Ponvasanth, Madurai MP S Venkatesan and Corporation Commissioner K J Praveen Kumar, GRH Dean Dr. A Rathinavel and others were present during the event. Minister of Commercial Taxes and Registration P Moorthy was also present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
M Subramanian Government Rajaji Hospital
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp