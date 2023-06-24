TN Health Minister lays foundation stone for new building of Paediatrics unit at GRH

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Minister for Health and Family Welfare M Subramanian laid the foundation stone of a new paediatric department building at Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) near the Super Speciality Block on Friday, following which he inaugurated 15 new sub-health centres and new buildings of urban primary health centres worth Rs 6.30 crore in eight constituencies.



Addressing the media, he said the new building at GRH would have two storeys in addition to the ground floor. "It will have 150 beds, an outpatient ward, an ICU ward, a reception and a children's play area. The building will be constructed in around 56,685 square foot area at a cost of Rs 20 crore. Additional floors will be constructed according to future needs. The work will take nearly one-and-a-half years to get completed," the minister added.



Subramanian said in view of the government's decision to set up health walks across the state, he inspected the location for the event near Race Course. District Collector MS Sangeetha, Mayor V Indrani Ponvasanth, Madurai MP S Venkatesan and Corporation Commissioner K J Praveen Kumar, GRH Dean Dr. A Rathinavel and others were present during the event. Minister of Commercial Taxes and Registration P Moorthy was also present.

