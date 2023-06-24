Two special medical camps at Udangudi, Ettayapuram in TN

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: The district administration has scheduled two special medical camps at Udangudi and Ettayapuram on Saturday to commemorate the birth anniversary of the late DMK supremo M Karunanidhi. The state government had planned to conduct 100 special medical camps on behalf of the Health and Family Welfare Department across the state.



The camps in Thoothukudi will be held at Udangudi Christianagaram TDTA Higher Secondary School and Ettayapuram Raja Higher Secondary School. "People from Udangudi, Tiruchendur, Sathankulam, Srivaikuntam and Eral can participate in the camp at Udangudi Christianagaram TDTA higher secondary school, and people of Ettayapuram, Thoothukudi, Kovilpatti, Vilathikulam, Pudur, Kayathar and Ottapidaram can come to Ettyapuram Raja higher secondary school," district collector Dr K Senthil Raj said.



The special medical camps offer screening of blood pressure, kidneys, heart ailments, breast cancer, uterine cancer, tuberculosis, leprosy among other diseases. A full blood test can also be done. Private hospitals, under the Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (CMCHIS), will participate in the camps. Arrangements are in place to provide CMCHIS cards for patients at the camp premises, the statement said.

