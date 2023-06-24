Vengaivayal case: File fresh plea to conduct DNA tests, says Madras High Court

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has directed the investigation officer in Vengaivayal case to file a fresh application before the Pudukkottai special court regarding the list of people who should be made to undergo a DNA test. The court shall issue notice to the parties and hear them before passing an order, the HC said.

Justice G Ilangovan passed the order while disposing of a petition filed by a Scheduled Caste man of Vengaivayal seeking to quash a court order directing him to undergo test. The case pertains to human excreta found last December in an overhead tank that supplies water to SCs of the village. The special court had told petitioner K Muthu Krishnan and others to undergo test at Pudukkottai government hospital.

But Krishnan said he is being harassed by officials in the guise of inquiry as he was one of the first to spot excreta in the tank. He called himself a victim of the case and he alleged that instead of finding the real accused, authorities are trying to implicate SC members in the case. He also raised doubts about authorities’ claim on DNA samples being collected from the excreta, saying it is scientifically impossible.

