Home States Tamil Nadu

Vengaivayal case: File fresh plea to conduct DNA tests, says Madras High Court

Justice G Ilangovan passed the order while disposing of a petition filed by a Scheduled Caste man of Vengaivayal seeking to quash a court order directing him to undergo test.

Published: 24th June 2023 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2023 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

In this image dated March 23, 2023, a group of youths from Nagercoil, who visited Vengaivayal to “express solidarity with the villagers” were confronted by caste Hindus.(Photo | Screengrab)

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE:  The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has directed the investigation officer in Vengaivayal case to file a fresh application before the Pudukkottai special court regarding the list of people who should be made to undergo a DNA test. The court shall issue notice to the parties and hear them before passing an order, the HC said. 

Justice G Ilangovan passed the order while disposing of a petition filed by a Scheduled Caste man of Vengaivayal seeking to quash a court order directing him to undergo test. The case pertains to human excreta found last December in an overhead tank that supplies water to SCs of the village. The special court had told petitioner K Muthu Krishnan and others to undergo test at Pudukkottai government hospital. 

But Krishnan said he is being harassed by officials in the guise of inquiry as he was one of the first to spot excreta in the tank. He called himself a victim of the case and he alleged that instead of finding the real accused, authorities are trying to implicate SC members in the case. He also raised doubts about authorities’ claim on DNA samples being collected from the excreta, saying it is scientifically impossible.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vengaivayal case Madras High Court
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp