Woman driver quits after argument with conductor over issuing bus ticket to DMK MP Kanimozhi

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: M Sharmila, believed to be the first woman in Coimbatore to drive a bus, quit her job on Friday allegedly following arguments with her conductor who asked DMK MP Kanimozhi to buy a ticket.

According to sources, Kanimozhi, who was in the city to attend several event, took a ride on the private bus on route 20A which was driven by Sharmila. The trainee conductor K Annammal asked Kanimozhi to purchase a ticket, which triggered a spat between the crew.

Sharmila told TNIE, “Kanimozhi saw videos about me on social media and said she would ride with me whenever she is in Coimbatore. Recently, her PA informed me that Kanimozhi would meet me on Friday, and I told the manager of the company. But he did not respond.”

She added, “When the MP was in the bus, Annammal who joined as conductor last Tuesday, asked her and the PA to buy tickets. I told her not to ask for a ticket and said my father, who was riding with us, would buy it for them. But Annammal did not listen. So the PA bought tickets by giving Rs 120 for the ride from Gandhipuram to Somanur. It created an embarrassing situation for the MP and me in front of passengers.”

“I informed the issue to the owner of the bus at his office at Gandhipuram, but he did not support me. Rather, he alleged that I am doing this to seek publicity. My father argued with him and he asked us to leave the office. I felt offended that he abused my father, and quit my job,” Sharmila added.

Manager of the transport firm P Raghu told TNIE that Sharmila did not inform them about the MP’s visit.

“Sharmila did not like it when a female conductor joined work, and feared her popularity would wane. The conductor treated the MP just like the other passengers. For this, the driver argued with her while on the trip. The conductor apologised to Kanimozhi, but Sharmila kept arguing with her,” he said.

He said after the MP got down at Peelamedu bus stop, Sharmila refused to operate the bus further, even though there were many passengers. Further, he clarified that they did not terminate her from service. Sharmila’s father K Mahesh denied the allegation. He told TNIE that Kanimozhi has assured him to help his daughter.

