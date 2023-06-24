Home States Tamil Nadu

Writer Udhayasankar, Ram Thangam bag Bal Sahitya Puraskar, Yuva Puraskar awards in TN

Udhayasankar is also a homoeopathic doctor and along with his works, he wrote a book titled Ethu Maruthuvam. 

Published: 24th June 2023 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2023 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

Exams

Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Writer Udhayasankar was selected for the Bal Sahitya Puraskar Award for his novel Aadhanin Bommai and Ram Thangam was selected for Yuva Puraskar Award for Thirukarthiyal, a collection of short stories. The awards conferred by Sahitya Akademi come with engraved copper plaque and a cheque of Rs 50,000. 

Ram Thangam

Governor RN Ravi and Chief Minister MK Stalin congratulated the award winners. The chief minister said Aadhanin Bommai was written with Keezhadi excavations as its theme and it makes known “our roots to the youth”. Udhayasankar has captured the pain of experiencing hunger in childhood. Former chief minister O Panneerselvam, and Manithaneya Makkal Katchi president MH Jawahirullah among others have congratulated the award winners. 

Udhayasankar was born in 1960 in Kovilpatti in Thoothukudi district. In association with literary personalities in Kovilpatti, Udhayasankar started writing poems in the 1980s and later authored short stories.  In the 1990s, he started writing for children and so far he has written more than 100 books. Udhayasankar is also a homoeopathic doctor and along with his works, he wrote a book titled Ethu Maruthuvam. 

The books authored by him include - Munnoru Kalathil (Once Upon a time), Pirithoru Maranam (One more death), Mayakkannadi (Illusion Mirror), and Kumarapuram Railway Stationil Oriraru (A Night in the Kumarapuram Railway station). 

Ram Thangam was born on February 28, 1988, in Nagercoil in Kanniyakumari district. Earlier, he was working with Ananda Vikatan and Dinakaran Tamil daily. His first book Gandhiraman was published in 2015. Later, his works Oor Sutri Paravai and Meenava Veeranukku Oru Kovil were published.

His first short story Thirukarthiyal was published in Ananda Vikatan in December 2017 and in the next year, the short story collection titled Thirkarthiyal was published. Thangam has also authored many books including Rajavanam, a novel, his second collection of short stories titled Pulikuthi, travelogues Kadavulin Desathil (Two parts) and the like.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Udhayasankar Bal Sahitya Puraskar Award Aadhanin Bommai Ram Thangam Yuva Puraskar Award Thirukarthiyal
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp