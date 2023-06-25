5K people take part in medical camps in Thoothukudi

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Over 5,223 people took part in the two medical camps conducted in Thoothukudi on Saturday. Fisheries Minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan and Social Welfare Minister Geetha Jeevan inaugurated the camps at TDTA Higher Secondary School in Udangudi and Ettyapuram Raja Higher Secondary School respectively.



As many as 2,893 people took part in the camp held at TDTA Higher Secondary School in Udangudi. The medical screenings were organised to commemorate the centenary celebrations of the late DMK supremo and former chief minister M Karunanidhi. According to District Collector Dr K Senthil Raj, a total of 3,441 people were checked for diabetes and hypertension, 1,038 for cholesterol levels, 833 for dental issues, and 825 for leprosy, among other ailments.



"As many as 142 people enrolled for the Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (CMCHIS) card on the occasion. Besides, medicines worth around `1.01 lakh were provided to the patients. The camps were a success as many people could identify their ailments in the early stage itself," the collector added.

