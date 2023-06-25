89 dropouts apply for higher education through ‘Career Path’ event in Kovai

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: As many as 89 students who dropped out from school have applied for ITI, diploma and undergraduate courses through the career path program held at a private college in Coimbatore. Among them, 66 opted for ITI while 23 applied for undergraduate courses at government arts colleges and private colleges.

A total of 159 students took part in the program by the school education department, which was inaugurated by Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati on Saturday. An officer from the department told TNIE, “Through this career guidance program, we have connected school dropouts with educational institutions. We have also explained the importance of school and higher education, job opportunities, education loan, and skill development the students. We even set up a stall to explain about different courses.

An assistant professor, K Raja (name changed) from Thondamuthur government arts and Science college in Coimbatore told TNIE, “As many as six students who passed Class 12 exams and did not join the higher studies asked about undergraduate courses. Out of six, two students have applied for B Sc and Mathematics courses in our college.”

