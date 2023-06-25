Baahubali eating less fodder, close visuals needed to comment on injury: Officials 

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Forest department sources said elephant ‘Baahubali’ is eating less green fodder and drinking less water due to the injury in his mouth. The animal managed to cross Elephant Proof Trench and also damaged a solar fence set up by a farmer at his grove to eat mangoes near Nellithurai reserve forest in the early hours on Saturday.

Though the staff have been following the animal, there is no clear close-up video of the animal as it is constantly on the move and hence they are unable to get any information about the injury.

“We have also noticed a few mango seeds left over by Baahubali in the grove. We didn’t find any traces of blood, which shows that the animal doesn’t have any grievous injury on its mouth. It also consumed jackfruit from a nearby grove,” said sources in the department

Two kumkis, Vijay and Vasim, were brought from Theppakkadu elephant camp to assist four veterinarians. A senior official said the animal is active only during the night and tranquilsing it during the time is difficult.

