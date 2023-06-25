Clarity sought on industries in high-rise buildings

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Can high-rise buildings be used for industrial purposes? Rule 39 of Tamil Nadu Combined Building Rules (TNCBR) 2019 is silent on it, resulting in the industries department seeking a clarification from the housing department.

Rule 39 of TNCBR 2019 prescribes the planning parameters for high-rise buildings that exceed 18.3 metres in height. But the confusion is that the guidelines for high-rise buildings are not specific on the usage as in housing, institutional buildings and industries. The industries department sought clarification as new-age factories are being designed differently, and the buildings are not flat buildings like in the past. The rules framed then did not take these into account.

Apart from these, due to scarcity of land in many countries, vertical factories are coming up. This apart, to avoid building large industrial zones within the city limits, many cities are creating vertical factories, allowing maximum convenience and efficient logistics. This makes it possible to have a large production capacity in minimum space, minimising damage to environment and increasing the efficiency of each object.

It is learnt that the industries department has sought clarification on Rule 39 so that high-rise buildings can be used for industrial purposes and that the conditions prescribed for such buildings could be applied to industries as well. As of now, industrial buildings are defined as a typical factory or other larger facility that serve one or more business purposes such as manufacturing, remodelling, power generation, repair, and cleaning.

Sources said the housing department is planning to issue clarification on Rule 39 that high-rises could be used for industrial purposes and conditions prescribed for high-rise buildings will be applicable to industrial buildings as well. Similarly, the industries department is also seeking amendment to Tamil Nadu Combined Development Building Rules on parking regulations for industries.

Official sources said for industries, the parking regulations may not be specified for different vehicle types. Instead, a total parking space at an aggregate level may be prescribed on a case -to-case basis based on the number of parking slots for each vehicle type. The number of parking spaces reserved for each vehicle is left to the discretion of the industry.

The industries department has also suggested the housing department to look into Gujarat Comprehensive Development Control Regulations wherein the total parking space requirement is prescribed based on floor space area. The housing department is likely to consider the request during the ongoing review of Tamil Nadu Combined Development Building Rules.

