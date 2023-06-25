Home States Tamil Nadu

Direct officers to use Goondas Act sparingly: Public prosecutor to top cop

If the Goondas Act is misused, it would lead to infringing upon personal liberty of the persons as enshrined in Article 21 and 22 of the Constitution.

CHENNAI:  Worried over the rising number of detention orders being quashed by the Madras High Court, state public prosecutor Hasan Mohammed Jinnah has requested DGP C Sylendra Babu to instruct the officers concerned to invoke Goondas Act sparingly against the accused.

The SPP has also cited various orders of the Madras High Court, the Supreme Court and other courts on invocation of the Act and procedures to be followed before executing the detention order. Pointing out the distinction between ‘public order’ and ‘law and order’, he said the detention order can be used in cases relating to breach of public order and peace.

If the Goondas Act is misused, it would lead to infringing upon the personal liberty of the persons as enshrined in Article 21 and 22 of the Constitution. So, the Act should be used as an exception, he stressed. The offences, for which the Act is invoked, should fall under the ones enlisted in it and might be of the nature of affecting public peace, he said.

