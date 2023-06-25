Family of boy arrested by SL navy submit documents to fisheries dept

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: The family of a minor boy, who was arrested among the 22 fishermen by the SL Navy for alleged violation of IMBL, have shared his documents with the fisheries department headquarters. Fishermen association leaders have urged the state government to take action towards the release of the boy.



Fishermen Association leader Sahayam said the 16-year-old minor ventured out to sea due to his family's financial situation. "Considering his age, action should be taken towards his immediate release and bring him back to India," he added.



Kathavarayan, deputy director of fisheries in Ramanathapuram, said, "Aadhaar details of the boy have been sent to the headquarters. It will be sent to the embassy and action will be taken towards his release."



On Thursday, as many as 22 Indian fishermen: Five from Mandapam and remaining from Pudukkottai and Nagapattinam for allegedly violating the IMBL and fishing in Sri Lankan waters. Four boats were taken into custody and the fishermen were remanded in prison after producing them in court.

