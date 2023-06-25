Fresh row between temple dikshithars, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment dept

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: A heated argument broke out between an official from the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment (HR&CE) department and the Podhu Dikshithars of the Natarajar temple over the latter restricting devotees’ entry into the Kanagasabai for four days at Chidambaram on Saturday.

The Aani Thirumanjanam festival commenced at the Nataraja temple on June 17. As part of the festivities, a car procession was scheduled for Sunday, followed by the darshan on Monday. Meanwhile, the Podhu Dikshithars put up a notice restricting devotees entry to Kanagasabai for four days starting from Saturday.

On Saturday evening, HR&CE officials accompanied by police and revenue officials, arrived at the temple to remove the notice. The Dikshithars gathered and opposed the officials. They argued that such restrictions were customary during the festival to ensure an uninterrupted puja and the subsequent display of the idols of Sivakamasundari Samedha Sri Natarajamurthy for the car procession and darshan. The secretary of Podhu Dikshithars committee, T S Sivarama Dikshithar, engaged with the officials.

Eventually, the handwritten notice was taken off. Prior to their departure, HR&CE officials told media that they intended to file a complaint with the police against the Dikshithars, allegedly obstructed with their duties. Meanwhile, Sivarama Dikshithar told the media, “We had notified the joint commissioner of the HR&CE and there was no opposition from the public. These restrictions are also for the security of the jewels displayed in Kanagasabai. The officials came here, removed the notice board, and disrupted our festival preparations.”

