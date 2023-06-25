Harbinger of a spring

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

TIRUCY: A plot of land in the district was embellished with a few trees some years ago. After some preparatory work, it was left to its own devices. The young saplings withstood turbulent storms and sweltering heat. It even witnessed the cityscape swallowing the shrubs that came before them. When change was the only constant, the guidance of one man – S Vaithiyanathan, a 46-year-old Revenue Divisional Officer from Lalgudi – added life to the verdure.

Adopting the Japanese method, invented in the early 80s by Akira Miyawaki, he has created several small canopies at 20 locations in the district for the past four years and over 20 lakh saplings have been planted.

When Vaithiyanathan was working as an assistant commissioner in the Srirangam corporation office, the plants on roads wore a sad look. While some were damaged by cattle, the others were trampled due to road development work. That is when the Miyawaki method came to the mind of Vaithiyanathan, who has completed BSc Chemistry and MA Economics. He decided to plant 10,000 trees at a location in Srirangam. The success bloomed earlier than he expected. Two awards came searching for Vaithiyanathan, including the Tamil Nadu Green Champion Award, 2022.

“Planting a tree on the roadside and maintaining it is a very difficult task. It is prone to damage due to electric poles and cattle. Hence, I decided to plant many native saplings in the same place. This helps prevent air pollution in the surroundings and increases green cover. Further, this will encourage local residents to invest in planting trees. Miyawaki forests grow faster than those planted along roadsides. We have removed encroachments in these places," says Vaithiyanathan.

Explaining the method, the 46-year-old said these small forests enrich soil and maintain its temperature. He adds, “The technique is a better option as it grows in the blink of an eye. Space constraints do not arise too. Since we plant the trees in government lands, the government can generate income through this in the future." The trees include 60 to 70 varieties of saplings, which include Neem, Pungan, Jamun, Tamarind and Iluppai. All of them are fenced and properly maintained by MGNREGA workers and corporation officials. “We are scouting for places to create Miyawaki forests. Two lakh saplings will be planted this month. Many NGOs have provided saplings to us. The efforts would not have come to fruition without the help of district collector, ministers, and the rural department,” he says.

Vaithiyanathan does not leave these forests unattended and visits the places often. He has created pathways in these places so that the public can take a walk and enjoy the fresh air. M Sivanandham, Rice Mill Owners Association president in Manachanallur, said, "Mostly, such walking areas are confined to cities. However, Vaithiyanathan’s idea is useful in rural areas as the Miyawaki pathway is surrounded by native trees. Even those who don’t like walking come here to take a rest. The smell of the trees helps us to relax.”

Vaithiyanathan has planted 10,000 saplings in Thiruvanaikoil and Samayapuram, 15,000 in Lalgudi, 25,000 in Kallakudi, 50,000 in Poonampalayam, 1.5 lakh in Irungalur, Konalai and Thachankurichi, 1.75 lakh in No.1 Tollgate, and two lakh in Thirumanamedu. Apart from this, he has planted 12 lakh palm seeds at various places in the district.

Trees are sanctuaries. Whoever knows how to speak to them, whoever knows how to listen to them, can learn the truth. They do not preach learning and precepts, they preach, undeterred by particulars, the ancient law of life. Years have gone by, but these words of German-Swiss poet Herman Hesse continue to caress the leaves of Vaithiyanathan’s Miyawaki forest.

